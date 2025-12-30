Defence Ministry inks ₹4,666 cr contracts for CQB carbines, heavyweight torpedoes

In a substantial push toward modernising the Indian Armed Forces and strengthening domestic defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on 30 December 2025 signed contracts worth ₹4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines and Heavy Weight Torpedoes. The agreements were formalised at South Block, New Delhi, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, marking one of the major procurement milestones of the fiscal year.

Strengthening Infantry Firepower with CQB Carbines

The MoD signed a landmark contract valued at ₹2,770 crore for the acquisition of more than 4.25 lakh CQB Carbines and accessories for the Indian Army and Indian Navy. The deal was finalised with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd, two leading private-sector defence manufacturers.

This procurement marks the culmination of years of efforts to equip Indian soldiers with next-generation lethality, replacing outdated legacy weapons with compact, versatile, and high-performance carbines. As a critical part of the modern infantry arsenal, the new carbines offer superior agility in close-quarters warfare, a high rate of fire, and enhanced precision—capabilities essential for counter-terror operations, urban warfare, and special missions.

The contract also strengthens the Government–private sector partnership under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives. This large-scale indigenous project is expected to generate significant employment, boost the domestic defence ecosystem, and create opportunities for MSMEs involved in component manufacturing and raw material supply.

Boosting Naval Strength with Heavy Weight Torpedoes

Another major agreement worth ₹1,896 crore has been signed with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy for the procurement and integration of 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes for the Indian Navy’s Kalvari Class (P-75) submarines. These state-of-the-art torpedoes bring advanced operational capabilities, including superior underwater tracking, guidance precision, and destructive power.

The delivery schedule begins in April 2028 and is expected to conclude by early 2030. Once inducted, these torpedoes will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness and deterrence capabilities of the Navy’s frontline submarine fleet, enabling them to counter emerging maritime threats with higher accuracy and lethality.

Accelerated Modernisation of the Armed Forces

During the Financial Year 2025-26, the Ministry of Defence has already signed capital procurement contracts worth ₹1,82,492 crore, underscoring the Government’s strong commitment to military modernisation. These acquisitions reflect an ongoing strategic focus on technologically advanced weapon systems, enhanced combat readiness, and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The signing of these contracts—combining indigenous innovation with global expertise—demonstrates India’s steady progress towards building a modern, self-reliant, and highly capable defence force prepared to meet the challenges of future warfare.