Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Racket

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling racket with the arrest of one Amit Singh in Amritsar on Tuesday. The seizure included five sophisticated Glock pistols and four magazines from Singh's possession.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, identified Singh as a resident of Guru Ki Wadali, Chheharta. Besides the weapons, Singh's motorcycle was also confiscated, which he allegedly used to deliver the illicit consignments.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh and his associate, Gurpreet Singh alias Ginny, were collaborating with Pakistan-based smugglers. The police's timely intervention has not only disrupted the smuggling network but potentially thwarted major unrest in the region. More arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.

