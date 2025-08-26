Left Menu

Justice Nagarathna Challenges Supreme Court Collegium’s Transparency

Justice B V Nagarathna has expressed dissent over the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation to elevate Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the apex court. She argues Pancholi's promotion could undermine judicial credibility and underscores concerns over transparency and regional representation. An NGO also questions the decision's transparency and fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:19 IST
  • India

In a significant move, Justice B V Nagarathna of the Supreme Court has voiced her dissent against the collegium's recommendation to elevate Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the apex court. Nagarathna argues that Pancholi's appointment could weaken judicial credibility, deeming it "counter-productive" to justice.

The collegium, led by CJI B R Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, and Nagarathna, met on August 25, recommending the names of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Pancholi for elevation. Justice Nagarathna remains the sole dissenter, citing irregularities in seniority considerations and regional representation.

Adding to the uproar, the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) criticized the decision, calling out the lack of transparency evidenced in the uneven representation across high courts. The NGO emphasized that Justice Pancholi's elevation raises questions about the integrity of the collegium system.

