Justice Nagarathna Challenges Supreme Court Collegium’s Transparency

In a significant move, Justice B V Nagarathna of the Supreme Court has voiced her dissent against the collegium's recommendation to elevate Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the apex court. Nagarathna argues that Pancholi's appointment could weaken judicial credibility, deeming it "counter-productive" to justice.

The collegium, led by CJI B R Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, and Nagarathna, met on August 25, recommending the names of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Pancholi for elevation. Justice Nagarathna remains the sole dissenter, citing irregularities in seniority considerations and regional representation.

Adding to the uproar, the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) criticized the decision, calling out the lack of transparency evidenced in the uneven representation across high courts. The NGO emphasized that Justice Pancholi's elevation raises questions about the integrity of the collegium system.