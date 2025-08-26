Left Menu

Berlin Court Sentences Teen for Foiled Taylor Swift Concert Attack

A Berlin court handed a suspended prison sentence to a 16-year-old Syrian for his role in planning a thwarted attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The defendant, initially radicalized by Islamic State propaganda, confessed to aiding the planned bombing by providing video instructions and contacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:01 IST
A Berlin court has sentenced a 16-year-old Syrian to a suspended 1.5-year prison term, applying juvenile criminal law, for his involvement in a failed plot targeting a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The incident, foiled last year, was initially planned when the defendant was 14.

The court noted that the teenager, identified as Mohammad A. according to German privacy laws, had confessed to his involvement. He was found to have been influenced by Islamic State propaganda and had provided bomb-making instructions and contact details of an Islamic State member to the would-be attacker.

The planned attack on the concert in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium resulted in its cancellation, along with two other shows, last August. Following this, Austrian authorities agreed on measures to monitor secure messaging, addressing a critical security loophole.

