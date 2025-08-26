Berlin Court Sentences Teen for Foiled Taylor Swift Concert Attack

A Berlin court has sentenced a 16-year-old Syrian to a suspended 1.5-year prison term, applying juvenile criminal law, for his involvement in a failed plot targeting a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The incident, foiled last year, was initially planned when the defendant was 14.

The court noted that the teenager, identified as Mohammad A. according to German privacy laws, had confessed to his involvement. He was found to have been influenced by Islamic State propaganda and had provided bomb-making instructions and contact details of an Islamic State member to the would-be attacker.

The planned attack on the concert in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium resulted in its cancellation, along with two other shows, last August. Following this, Austrian authorities agreed on measures to monitor secure messaging, addressing a critical security loophole.

