UAE Curbs UK University Admissions Amid Islamist Radicalization Concerns

The UAE is limiting state-funded university admissions to the UK over fears of radicalization by the Muslim Brotherhood. While private funding remains unaffected, UAE-funded students may be redirected to other countries. This move is part of the UAE's stance against the group, perceived as a security threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a significant step to limit state-funded admissions to British universities, citing concerns over the radicalization of students by extremist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood, according to reports by UK media on Friday.

Officials explained that federal funding for UAE citizens aspiring to study in the UK was being curtailed due to fears surrounding the group's influence. The UAE classifies the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization and is actively urging European countries to follow suit.

Despite the restrictions, private funding for students remains unaffected, allowing them to continue their education in the UK. The UAE's decision, however, redirects state-sponsored students to other international destinations for higher education to mitigate the perceived threat posed by the Islamist group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

