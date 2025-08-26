Gujarat Bar Protests Against Proposed Justice Transfer

The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association has declared a protest by abstaining from work against the proposed transfer of Justice Sandeep Bhatt. Members have expressed concerns despite no formal notification issued regarding this transfer.

A six-member committee, including association president Brijesh Trivedi, has been established to communicate their opposition to the Supreme Court collegium. The Bar unanimously agreed to cease work immediately to signal disapproval of the suggested transfer.

Justice Bhatt, recently involved in a case criticizing court registry delays, faces a proposed shift to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The protest reflects the bar's discontent with recent administrative decisions involving Justice Bhatt's jurisdiction.

