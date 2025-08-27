Federal Funding Standoff: English Proficiency Requirements for Truckers

The U.S. Transportation Department has announced it will withhold federal funding from California, Washington State, and New Mexico unless they adopt English proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers. This decision aligns with President Donald Trump's executive order targeting foreign drivers lacking English skills and halting their worker visas.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned the three states that up to $50 million in federal funds could be withheld if the English proficiency rule is not enforced within 30 days. Washington State is reviewing the situation, while New Mexico has yet to respond.

The issue has gained urgency following a fatal crash in Florida involving a non-English-speaking driver. The driver, Harjinder Singh, is charged with vehicular homicide. Critics argue that not enforcing these language requirements poses serious safety risks on U.S. roads.