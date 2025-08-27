Left Menu

Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, declared that while border tensions with Assam are currently controlled, occasional incidents might persist due to historical disputes. Efforts are ongoing to address long-standing issues through dialogue and installation of boundary pillars following recent agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-08-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured that while tensions along the state's border with Assam remain under control, sporadic incidents may still occur due to deep-rooted disputes.

Highlighting the long history of discord, Sangma stated that government initiatives, bolstered by public support, have mitigated these confrontations.

The Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute traces back to the 1969 Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act, with contested areas spanning 884.9 kilometers.

In 2022, an MoU was signed to demarcate six disputed areas, marking progress towards resolving the issue. Regional committees have been tasked with addressing the remaining contentious regions through community engagement.

With upcoming elections in Assam creating a temporary calm, Sangma's administration seeks to use this opportunity to foster dialogue and ensure lasting peace, allowing residents to live without fear.

