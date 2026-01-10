Brahim Diaz Shines as Morocco's Cup Hopes Remain Alive

Brahim Diaz continued his scoring streak, netting his fifth consecutive goal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as host Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0. The victory keeps Morocco's hopes of winning their first continental title in 50 years alive, following another effective, workmanlike performance.

Ismael Saibari joined Diaz on the scoresheet, securing Morocco's semi-final spot. Despite limited chances, two of Morocco's three shots on target found the back of the net. A controversial decision went against Cameroon when a strong penalty shout was overlooked by Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida.

Morocco's defense showcased its resolve, yet to concede in open play, as Yassine Bounou remained unchallenged throughout the match. The team now awaits the outcome of Algeria vs. Nigeria, with Diaz's injury a looming concern for coach Walid Regragui ahead of the next stage.

