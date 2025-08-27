Dramatic Police Shootout in Northwest Delhi Nabs Wanted Criminal
In northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram, police exchanged gunfire with a wanted criminal, Raju, alias Ajay. Raju, involved in 12 criminal cases, was injured during the encounter. Another suspect, Ravi, was arrested with a stolen phone. Crime and FSL teams investigated the site post-incident.
In a dramatic nighttime encounter in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram, law enforcement engaged in a shootout with a wanted criminal on Tuesday. The accused, Raju, who goes by aliases Ajay and Kangaroo, was injured during the exchange of gunfire with police officers.
Officers acted on a tip-off and located Raju, involved in 12 criminal cases, and his accomplice Ravi, in a secluded area near a local hotel. As the police approached, Raju opened fire at Head Constable Mohit, narrowly missing him, prompting officers to return fire in self-defense.
Raju was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment of a leg injury while Ravi, involved in seven prior cases, was apprehended with a stolen mobile phone. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams were deployed to investigate the encounter scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
