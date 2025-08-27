Inauguration of Indian Consulate Brightens Seattle
The newly inaugurated chancery of the Indian Consulate in Seattle was celebrated by Ambassador Vinay Kwatra. Located in the historic Federal Reserve Building, it spans the first and 11th floors, serving various administrative functions. The inauguration witnessed participation from dignitaries and aims at strengthening Indo-US ties.
Houston | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, inaugurated the new chancery of the Consulate General of India in Seattle, highlighting the strengthening Indo-US relationship.
Situated in the historic Federal Reserve Building, the chancery occupies the first and 11th floors, housing public services and administrative wings.
The inauguration ceremony saw attendance from notable figures like Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, US Senator Maria Cantwell, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, underscoring the consulate's significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
