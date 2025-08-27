Inauguration of Indian Consulate Brightens Seattle

The Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, inaugurated the new chancery of the Consulate General of India in Seattle, highlighting the strengthening Indo-US relationship.

Situated in the historic Federal Reserve Building, the chancery occupies the first and 11th floors, housing public services and administrative wings.

The inauguration ceremony saw attendance from notable figures like Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, US Senator Maria Cantwell, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, underscoring the consulate's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)