Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

The arson at Melbourne's Adass Israel Synagogue, linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, has led to arrests and escalating diplomatic tensions. Alleged attackers Younes Ali Younes and Giovanni Laulu face multiple charges. Australia blames Iran, resulting in expelled diplomats and heightened security concerns among Jewish Australians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a grave escalation of international tensions, Australia has accused Iran of orchestrating an antisemitic arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue. The allegations coincide with the arrest of Younes Ali Younes, 20, held alongside another suspect, Giovanni Laulu, 21, both charged with serious crimes, including arson.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called the crime an 'attack on our social fabric,' leading to the expulsion of Iran's ambassador. Despite Iran's denial, Australia cites 'credible evidence' of the Revolutionary Guard's involvement in attacks on the synagogue and a Sydney kosher restaurant.

The incidents have heightened fears among Jewish communities and strained diplomatic relationships with Iran, prompting Australia's Foreign Minister to advise Australians to leave Iran due to safety concerns.

