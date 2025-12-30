Left Menu

Bangladesh-India Relations: Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Reaz Hamidullah, was urgently summoned to Dhaka for discussions amid rising tensions between the two countries. Reports indicate strained bilateral ties, prompting the foreign ministry's call. Hamidullah's return signals a crucial diplomatic engagement to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 02:32 IST
Bangladesh-India Relations: Diplomatic Tensions Rise
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amid mounting tensions in Bangladesh-India relations, High Commissioner Reaz Hamidullah has been urgently summoned back to Dhaka, signaling a need for immediate diplomatic discussions. The unexpected move follows reports of strained bilateral ties.

The mass-circulation daily Prothom Alo confirmed that Hamidullah returned to Dhaka late Monday night after receiving an urgent call from the Bangladesh foreign ministry. The call indicates a push to address ongoing diplomatic challenges.

Efforts are underway to resolve challenges in the cross-border ties, as outlined by an unnamed foreign office source, who stresses the importance of Hamidullah's consultations in the ongoing diplomatic discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Greenlights $200M Training Deal with Poland

Pentagon Greenlights $200M Training Deal with Poland

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nige...

 Global
3
Strategic Turning Point: Lavrov's Bold Assertions on Ukraine

Strategic Turning Point: Lavrov's Bold Assertions on Ukraine

 Global
4
Denmark Secures $1.8 Billion P-8A Reconnaissance Aircraft Deal

Denmark Secures $1.8 Billion P-8A Reconnaissance Aircraft Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025