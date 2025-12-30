Bangladesh-India Relations: Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Amid mounting tensions in Bangladesh-India relations, High Commissioner Reaz Hamidullah has been urgently summoned back to Dhaka, signaling a need for immediate diplomatic discussions. The unexpected move follows reports of strained bilateral ties.

The mass-circulation daily Prothom Alo confirmed that Hamidullah returned to Dhaka late Monday night after receiving an urgent call from the Bangladesh foreign ministry. The call indicates a push to address ongoing diplomatic challenges.

Efforts are underway to resolve challenges in the cross-border ties, as outlined by an unnamed foreign office source, who stresses the importance of Hamidullah's consultations in the ongoing diplomatic discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)