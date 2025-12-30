Bangladesh-India Relations: Diplomatic Tensions Rise
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Reaz Hamidullah, was urgently summoned to Dhaka for discussions amid rising tensions between the two countries. Reports indicate strained bilateral ties, prompting the foreign ministry's call. Hamidullah's return signals a crucial diplomatic engagement to address the situation.
Amid mounting tensions in Bangladesh-India relations, High Commissioner Reaz Hamidullah has been urgently summoned back to Dhaka, signaling a need for immediate diplomatic discussions. The unexpected move follows reports of strained bilateral ties.
The mass-circulation daily Prothom Alo confirmed that Hamidullah returned to Dhaka late Monday night after receiving an urgent call from the Bangladesh foreign ministry. The call indicates a push to address ongoing diplomatic challenges.
Efforts are underway to resolve challenges in the cross-border ties, as outlined by an unnamed foreign office source, who stresses the importance of Hamidullah's consultations in the ongoing diplomatic discourse.
