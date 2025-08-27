Left Menu

Resolving Dissonance: The Push for Tri-Services Commands

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan seeks to address divergent views on setting up tri-services commands. With input from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, discussions at the Ran Samwad conclave focused on the integration of military services under the theaterisation plan.

  • India

Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, addressed the challenges in establishing tri-services commands, emphasizing national interest. The theaterisation drive has sparked varied opinions, particularly highlighted during the Ran Samwad conclave where top military figures expressed differing perspectives.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh cautioned against rushing theater commands without deliberation, while Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi advocated for a more integrated approach among the services. Gen Chauhan assured efforts to reconcile these differences.

The theaterisation initiative aims to create cohesive units of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, enhancing operational efficiency. Despite delays since its 2019 announcement, Gen Chauhan reiterated the commitment to progressing swiftly for national security enhancement.

