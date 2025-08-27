ICA Symposium Strengthens India–Singapore ADR Ties at Singapore Convention

The Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) convened a high-level Symposium-cum-Roundtable on the theme “Bridging Markets, Resolving Disputes via ADR in the India–Singapore Corridor” during Singapore Convention Week 2025, reinforcing India’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). The event brought together eminent policymakers, jurists, legal experts, and industry leaders from India and Singapore, highlighting the synergy between the two nations in promoting arbitration and mediation as effective mechanisms for cross-border dispute resolution.

Opening Session: Strengthening Investor Confidence

The inaugural session emphasized the role of efficient ADR systems in boosting investor confidence. Speakers highlighted Singapore’s global reputation as a trusted arbitration hub and reflected on the shared pro-arbitration approach of both nations. This common vision was seen as central to promoting cross-border commercial cooperation and trust in dispute resolution frameworks.

Union Law & Justice Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, delivering the keynote address, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to legal reforms rooted in India’s civilizational ethos. Drawing from the doctrine of Panch Parmeshwar, he underlined India’s march towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and the centrality of arbitration in improving the ease of doing business. He entrusted ICA with advancing India–Singapore ADR cooperation, ensuring a robust framework for global investors.

Perspectives from Diplomacy and Governance

In his special address, Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, spotlighted how bilateral ties are expanding beyond major metros into India’s emerging states and cities. He described the partnership through six pillars — UPI, skilling, advanced manufacturing, connectivity, health, and sustainability — underscoring a broadening collaborative ecosystem. He also pointed out the growing presence of Singapore-based foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in India, highlighting the rising need for legal and dispute resolution support.

Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, reminded participants of India’s early leadership in international arbitration, being among the first Asian signatories of the Geneva and New York Conventions. She underlined India’s progress in institutional arbitration centres and called for building networks of mutually supportive institutions across borders.

Judicial Insights from India and Singapore

The session also featured notable judicial voices:

Hon’ble Justice Philip Jeyaretnam , President of the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) , described Singapore’s strengths as a neutral, multicultural venue for cross-border disputes. He outlined the city-state’s unique three-pillar judicial system of domestic commercial judges, international common law judges, and civil law judges , fostering speed, fairness, and diversity.

Hon’ble Justice A.K. Sikri, International Judge at SICC and former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, contextualised arbitration within today’s shifting global order. He praised Singapore’s “Trinity ecosystem” of SIAC, SIMC, and SICC, and pointed to the MoU between the Supreme Courts of India and Singapore as evidence of deepening judicial cooperation.

ICA’s Role and Commitment

Dr. N.G. Khaitan, President, ICA, highlighted ICA’s 60-year legacy and India’s arbitration culture dating back to 1781. He praised recent government reforms, including the National Litigation Policy, and noted that India had resolved over 700,000 cases through mediation. Stressing India’s readiness to act as a trusted arbitration seat, he encouraged global investors to view India on par with Singapore.

Mr. Arun Chawla, Director General, ICA, emphasized Singapore’s role in India’s Act East Policy and positioned ADR not just as a preferred mechanism, but as the most preferred solution. He reaffirmed ICA’s commitment to lead the ADR synergy between India and Singapore.

Roundtable: Practical Dimensions of ADR

The roundtable explored practical challenges and opportunities of applying ADR in complex disputes. Chaired by Justice A.K. Sikri and moderated by Mr. Mohit Saraf (Saraf & Partners) alongside Mr. Francis Xavier SC (Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP), the discussion included:

Dr. Pinky Anand , Senior Advocate and Former Additional Solicitor General of India.

Ms. Geeta Luthra , Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Vice President, ICA.

Mr. Rohit Singhal , CEO, MASIN.

Mr. Chou Sean Yu , Managing Partner, Wong Partnership.

Mr. Kirindeep Singh, Senior Partner, Dentons Rodyk, Singapore.

Speakers reaffirmed ADR’s advantages in time efficiency, cost effectiveness, confidentiality, and enforceability, while acknowledging the need for continued institutional innovation and global collaboration.

Towards a Global ADR Hub

The symposium concluded with a consensus that India and Singapore together can shape the future of global arbitration. By leveraging their shared values, strong institutions, and growing economic corridor, both nations are poised to set benchmarks in cross-border dispute resolution.

The event marked a key milestone in India’s efforts to establish itself as a trusted international hub for arbitration, advancing both investor confidence and India’s global stature in the legal domain.