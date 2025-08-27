UIDAI Links Aadhaar Biometric Update With School Database via UDISE+

In a major step to streamline Aadhaar services for children, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has partnered with the Department of School Education and Literacy to integrate the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) status of students with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) platform.

The move will help schools and parents track pending biometric updates of children directly through the UDISE+ application, ensuring timely Aadhaar updates for crores of schoolchildren across India.

Why the Mandatory Biometric Update Matters

Under Aadhaar rules, biometric updates are mandatory for children at the ages of five and fifteen to ensure that their records remain accurate as they grow. Currently, about 17 crore Aadhaar numbers are pending biometric updates.

Failure to update can cause authentication difficulties later in life, particularly while availing benefits under government welfare schemes, and during registration for key competitive and university entrance exams such as NEET, JEE, and CUET. Many families often rush for last-minute updates, creating long queues and unnecessary anxiety.

Integration With UDISE+

The new integration will allow schools to view the MBU status of their students directly on the UDISE+ portal. This means that schools will be able to:

Identify which students have pending Aadhaar biometric updates.

Facilitate targeted MBU camps on school premises , minimizing inconvenience for parents.

Ensure that children complete their updates well in advance of examinations or scheme-linked requirements.

UIDAI CEO Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar has written to all Chief Secretaries of states and union territories, urging them to extend full support in conducting such targeted MBU camps.

A School-Centric Approach

Explaining the initiative, Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar said:

“It was thought that a camp approach through the schools could help in completing the pending MBUs. The main question was how schools would know which students have not done the biometric updates. The technology teams of UIDAI and the Department of School Education and Literacy have successfully implemented a solution through the UDISE+ application. Now schools can have visibility of pending MBUs.”

Beyond Compliance: Towards Digital Readiness

The initiative is expected to have broader benefits:

Reduce delays in benefits delivery under welfare schemes .

Ease the burden on Aadhaar Seva Kendras by distributing workload through schools .

Increase digital awareness and literacy among children and parents .

Build a culture of timely compliance to avoid authentication hurdles later.

Looking Ahead

By linking Aadhaar’s biometric update requirements with the nationwide school database, the government aims to institutionalise a proactive system that ensures children’s records are up to date without last-minute stress.

The move aligns with the Centre’s larger vision of strengthening Aadhaar as a reliable, inclusive, and future-ready identity system, while also simplifying compliance for families and institutions alike.