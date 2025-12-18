Left Menu

Contentious Delays: West Bengal's Funding Challenges with Jal Jeevan Mission

The Jal Jeevan Mission's funding hiccups have sparked tension between West Bengal and the central government. Despite being allotted significant funds, delays in proposal submissions resulted in the state receiving less than its allocation. The mission aims to supply tap-water connections to rural homes, with ongoing efforts set to extend until 2028.

Updated: 18-12-2025 21:34 IST
The Jal Jeevan Mission, a government initiative aimed at providing functional tap-water connections to rural households, has become a source of contention between West Bengal and the central administration. Despite a hefty central allocation of Rs 24,645 crore, the state only drew Rs 13,027.84 crore due to delayed proposal submissions. This has sparked criticism from state officials.

West Bengal had to manage expenditures from its own resources, with Finance Minister C R Paatil advising the completion of ongoing work despite central funding only covering the approved mission period of 2019-24. As of December 2025, a significant portion of the nation's rural population had gained access to tap-water connections, marking substantial progress.

In response to the funding issues, West Bengal's Trinamool Congress leaders submitted a memorandum urging the release of pending funds, highlighting a shortfall of Rs 2,525 crore. As the mission now extends to December 2028 with an enhanced outlay, both the state's and Centre's roles will remain critical for continued progress.

