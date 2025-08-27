Swift Response to Minneapolis Church Shooting

In Minneapolis, a prompt response from police and paramedics helped manage an active shooter situation at a local church on Wednesday. The incident unfolded at Annunciation Church on the city's south side, a site that also houses a grammar school.

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the community, with the shooter successfully contained. Local authorities conveyed this update to residents through social media platform X.

Anxious families have been directed to a reunification zone set up at Annunciation School, offering assurance and support amid concerns for the safety of children attending the school.

