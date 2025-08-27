Left Menu

Bravery and Tragedy: A Jawan's Sacrifice in Akhnoor's Flash Floods

A Border Security Force jawan, Constable Rajib Nunia, tragically drowned in flash floods during a patrol in the Akhnoor sector. His body was recovered after a rescue operation. The BSF honored his supreme sacrifice, highlighting his courage and dedication, and extended condolences to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Border Security Force jawan, Constable Rajib Nunia, tragically lost his life while patrolling in the Akhnoor sector on Wednesday amidst severe flash floods.

According to officials, Nunia was swept away by a strong current during operational deployment in the Pragwal area along the International Border.

After an extensive rescue operation, his body was recovered. The BSF paid tribute to Constable Nunia, hailing his unwavering courage and dedication in a post on X. His ultimate sacrifice will be forever remembered, and the Director General of BSF along with all ranks, conveyed their deepest condolences to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

