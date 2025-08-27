Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Catholic School: Gunman Opens Fire During Mass
A gunman opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 17 others. The attacker, who took his own life, targeted students during Mass. The incident has intensified debates on gun control as officials continue to search for a motive.
A gunman clad in black unleashed devastation at a Minneapolis Catholic school, fatally shooting two children and injuring 17 others during a Wednesday morning Mass, officials reported. The attacker was identified as a man in his early 20s who fired multiple rounds before taking his own life.
The brutal incident, described as a deliberate attack, took place just days after classes resumed at Annunciation Catholic School. The school, which is linked to a Roman Catholic church, is located in a residential area of southeast Minneapolis.
Armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, the gunman also barricaded chapel doors and planted a smoke bomb. Local hospitals are treating the wounded, as authorities investigate potential motives and the shooter's online activity, amidst ongoing discussions on gun laws in the U.S.
