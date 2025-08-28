Left Menu

Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

A tragic case unfolds as Sharan Singh murders his 17-year-old grand-nephew, Piyush, allegedly on the advice of a tantrik. Grieving the suicides of his own children, Sharan was convinced that his nephew was the cause. Arrested after body parts were discovered, Sharan confessed to the heinous crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from Prayagraj, Sharan Singh has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his 17-year-old grand-nephew, Piyush. The accused reportedly acted under the influence of a tantrik, who claimed that Piyush's survival was linked to the deaths of Sharan's children.

Sharan's arrest came after a series of grim discoveries, beginning with the boy's torso found in a drain on Tuesday, followed by the recovery of his head in Kareli, leading to the body's identification. Descriptions from a local eyewitness linked Sharan to the crime scene.

As investigation proceeds, authorities delve deeper into the tragic sequence of events initiated by grief and superstition. Sharan Singh now finds himself in custody, as police work to unravel more details surrounding the fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

