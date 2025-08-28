Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

In a disturbing case from Prayagraj, Sharan Singh has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his 17-year-old grand-nephew, Piyush. The accused reportedly acted under the influence of a tantrik, who claimed that Piyush's survival was linked to the deaths of Sharan's children.

Sharan's arrest came after a series of grim discoveries, beginning with the boy's torso found in a drain on Tuesday, followed by the recovery of his head in Kareli, leading to the body's identification. Descriptions from a local eyewitness linked Sharan to the crime scene.

As investigation proceeds, authorities delve deeper into the tragic sequence of events initiated by grief and superstition. Sharan Singh now finds himself in custody, as police work to unravel more details surrounding the fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)