Political Comeback: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Pledge

Former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has alleged that his exit from the Lok Sabha was a result of a conspiracy rather than public decision, vowing to make a comeback. Speaking on a podcast, the BJP strongman stated his disappointment at his term being cut short.

Singh emphasized his determination to return to the Lok Sabha, ideally with a BJP ticket, but he is prepared to run as an Independent if necessary. He expressed hurt over not being invited to significant events such as the Ram Temple celebrations, blaming it on overlooked contributions of original 'karsevaks'.

Discussing historical sexual harassment allegations, Singh noted that leaders from Samajwadi Party and other parties refrained from criticizing him, a gesture he appreciated. He commented on Rahul Gandhi's advisors, accusing them of having a Leftist mindset. Singh's commentary comes after being replaced by the BJP in the 2024 elections due to allegations from female wrestlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)