Rajasthan High Court Quashes 2021 Police Recruitment Amidst Scandal

The Rajasthan High Court invalidated the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam following allegations of paper leakage and misconduct by Rajasthan Public Service Commission members. This decision addressed political tensions between the BJP and Congress, spotlighting recruitment fraud and the state's legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Japur | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday annulled the controversial 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment examination after allegations emerged of a paper leak and involvement by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) members.

Justice Sameer Jain's verdict emphasized the apparent illegality and fraud, criticized the state government's inaction, and aimed to deter further exploitation of the youth's futures. Senior advocate Major R P Singh remarked that the ruling could serve as a warning to malpractice-driven gangs.

Advocate Harendra Neel highlighted the RPSC members' involvement in the scandal. The court, in taking suo motu cognizance, flagged potential threats to state law and order if recruitment proceeded under current conditions. The court has initiated a public interest litigation against RPSC's conduct. Legal and political dialogues continue as BJP state president Madan Rathore endorsed the court's decision, while state government officials contemplate further legal actions.

