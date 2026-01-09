Flight Cancellations Reflect Widespread Iranian Protests
Numerous flights between Dubai and various Iranian cities have been canceled amid escalating protests and an internet blackout in Iran. The protests, fueled by severe economic conditions, have led to widespread disruptions in air travel, affecting carriers like flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Ajet, and Pegasus Airlines.
A wave of flight cancellations has struck routes between Dubai and several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, and Mashhad. According to the Dubai Airports website, at least 17 flydubai flights have been called off.
The cancellations coincide with a nationwide internet blackout in Iran as authorities attempt to control growing protests. The demonstrations, sparked by economic grievances, have spread across the country since late December, causing significant unrest.
Flydubai has yet to comment on the situation. Additionally, Turkish media reported that Turkish Airlines canceled 17 flights, Ajet dropped six, and Pegasus Airlines also halted their flights to Iran. Meanwhile, flights between Doha, Qatar, and Tehran faced disruptions as well, with two reported cancellations according to the Hamad International Airport's website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
