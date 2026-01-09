Controversy over MBBS Program Cancellation at SMVDIME
The National Medical Commission revoked the permission for the MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute due to infrastructural deficiencies. Congress' Sayeed Naseer Hussain criticized the decision, emphasizing its negative impact on regional youth and highlighting unresolved issues about displaced flood victims in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
The National Medical Commission rescinded permission for the MBBS course at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute due to significant infrastructure deficiencies. Sayeed Naseer Hussain, Congress general secretary, sharply criticized this action, emphasizing its adverse impact on the youth of the region.
Hussain argued the central government failed by not reevaluating the issue in a holistic manner, particularly given the institution's lack of minority status, which could have facilitated the training of more doctors. He also raised concerns about the uncertain future of approximately 300 employees at the college.
Additionally, Hussain condemned the government's inadequate response to rehabilitating thousands of flood-affected residents in Jammu and Kashmir, who suffered significant losses eight months ago. He noted, "Routine infrastructure and other losses are only partially addressed, leaving poor people and farmers without proper relief and rehabilitation."
(With inputs from agencies.)
