Kaushal Manthan in Chandigarh Charts Roadmap for India’s Future Skilling Agenda

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) convened the Regional Conference of Skill Ministers – Kaushal Manthan – in Chandigarh today, marking a milestone in India’s mission to create a globally competitive workforce. The event, chaired by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, brought together Skill Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, and policy leaders from North Indian States and Union Territories.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Skilling, Reskilling and Upskilling” as its guiding principle, the conference underscored the need for convergence between the Centre, States, and industry to accelerate India’s journey toward becoming the Skill Capital of the World.

Participation from Across North India

The conference witnessed the participation of governments from Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Their collective presence reflected the diversity of India’s economic ecosystems, from agrarian states to technology hubs, all of which share a stake in shaping the future of skilling and entrepreneurship.

Key political leaders in attendance included Shri Aman Arora and Shri Harjot Singh Bains from Punjab; Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Delhi; Shri Rajesh Dharmani from Himachal Pradesh; Shri Gaurav Gautam from Haryana; Shri Kapil Dev Aggarwal from Uttar Pradesh; and Shri Krishan Kumar Vishnoi from Rajasthan. Member of Parliament Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Vice Chairman of the National Apprenticeship and Sports, Skill Planning & Entrepreneurship Policy Making, also played a prominent role in the proceedings.

Transforming ITIs into World-Class Hubs

At the centre of the discussions was the newly approved ₹60,000 crore National Scheme for ITI Upgradation and Centres of Excellence for Skilling, a flagship programme that aims to transform 1,000 government ITIs into world-class hubs. Designed on a hub-and-spoke model, the scheme will be driven by industry-led special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to bring ITIs at par with global standards by integrating advanced technologies, new-age trades, and Industry 4.0 practices. Shri Jayant Chaudhary highlighted that the scheme would not only modernise infrastructure but also create industry-ready clusters that directly connect students with employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Emphasis on Flagship Initiatives

Other major schemes featured prominently in the dialogue included:

PMKVY 4.0 (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) – focusing on demand-driven skilling and upskilling.

NAPS (National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme) – redesigned to enhance flexibility and employer participation, supported by a new Apprenticeship Portal.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan – to extend skill opportunities to rural and semi-urban communities.

Model Skill Loan Scheme – restructured to expand financing opportunities for students.

Skill Impact Bond – a first-of-its-kind financing model to bring in private capital for measurable skill outcomes.

The agenda also reinforced the integration of vocational training into mainstream education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including apprenticeship-embedded degree programs and credit-based frameworks to enhance academic recognition of skills.

Voices from the States: Best Practices and Innovations

The conference was enriched by interventions from States and UTs that showcased their pioneering approaches:

Punjab : Introduced reforms in ITIs, including Centres of Excellence and trades tailored for emerging industries.

Haryana : Highlighted the Drone Didi scheme, dual training systems, and the creation of India’s first dedicated Skill University.

Bihar : Shared its Industry 4.0 collaborations, advanced training curricula, and the newly established Jan Nayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University.

Jammu & Kashmir : Presented Mission YUVA, an ambitious programme set to generate over four lakh employment opportunities through grassroots entrepreneurship.

Uttarakhand: Detailed partnerships with industry leaders like Tata Technologies and Hero to create a workforce aligned with cutting-edge industrial needs.

These diverse initiatives highlighted the adaptability of skilling models to local contexts, while reinforcing the principle of cooperative federalism.

Call for Convergence and Future-Readiness

In his keynote address, Shri Jayant Chaudhary stressed the importance of convergence and collaboration:

“India’s aspiration to become the skill capital of the world depends on our ability to work in true convergence. Each State has unique strengths, but only by pooling resources, aligning strategies, and engaging industry as equal partners can we empower our youth and create an ecosystem where skills lead to jobs, entrepreneurship, and dignity of labour. Kaushal Manthan is not just a conference—it is a call for united action for Viksit Bharat@2047.”

He further urged that skilling must be seen in broader terms: “We must start recognising language as a skill, and even sports as a skill, because tomorrow’s economy — from manufacturing to the sporting industry — will demand it.”

Roadmap Ahead: State Action Plans and Digital Ecosystem

The conference concluded with a consensus to prepare comprehensive State Action Plans aligned with national priorities. Key action points included:

Expanding partnerships with industry to design curriculum and create apprenticeships.

Leveraging digital platforms like the Skill India Digital Hub for transparency, scale, and measurable outcomes.

Promoting aspirational skilling to attract youth and integrate them into the global workforce.

With this renewed commitment, Kaushal Manthan has laid the groundwork for a coordinated skilling architecture that bridges regional strengths with national ambition, ensuring India’s youth are equipped for the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century.