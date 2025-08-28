Delhi Police's New Deposition Rule Sparks Uproar Among Lawyers

In a surprising turn of events, Delhi Police's decision to designate all police stations as venues for video conferencing depositions has sparked significant unrest among lawyers practicing in lower courts. The order was issued on August 13, allowing police stations to serve as places for police to present evidence virtually. Implementation of this order, however, has now been put on hold.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to engage in discussions with bar members concerned about the implications of this ruling. This move comes in response to protests from the legal community, who argue that the change undermines established court procedures and threatens their professional practice.

Legal practitioners from the All District Courts Bar Association of Delhi have taken a stand, formally objecting to this adjustment by contacting high-ranking officials, including the chief minister and the lieutenant governor. They remain firm in their stance as they await a resolution following the upcoming discussions with the Home Minister.

