Left Menu

Delhi Police's New Deposition Rule Sparks Uproar Among Lawyers

Delhi Police's new deposition rule designating police stations as places to present evidence via video conferencing has angered lawyers, leading to a strike. Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to meet bar members to discuss the concerns, halting the order's practice until then.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:35 IST
Delhi Police's New Deposition Rule Sparks Uproar Among Lawyers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Delhi Police's decision to designate all police stations as venues for video conferencing depositions has sparked significant unrest among lawyers practicing in lower courts. The order was issued on August 13, allowing police stations to serve as places for police to present evidence virtually. Implementation of this order, however, has now been put on hold.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to engage in discussions with bar members concerned about the implications of this ruling. This move comes in response to protests from the legal community, who argue that the change undermines established court procedures and threatens their professional practice.

Legal practitioners from the All District Courts Bar Association of Delhi have taken a stand, formally objecting to this adjustment by contacting high-ranking officials, including the chief minister and the lieutenant governor. They remain firm in their stance as they await a resolution following the upcoming discussions with the Home Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DPCC Introduces SOP for Environmental Compensation Assessment

DPCC Introduces SOP for Environmental Compensation Assessment

 India
2
BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi for Insults in Bihar

BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi for Insults in Bihar

 India
3
U.S. Economy Sees Unexpected Growth Amid Trade Challenges

U.S. Economy Sees Unexpected Growth Amid Trade Challenges

 Global
4
Rajasthan CM Instructs Contractors to Pay for Delays

Rajasthan CM Instructs Contractors to Pay for Delays

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025