Govt Races to Restore Mobile Connectivity in Flood-Hit HP, Uttarakhand & J&K

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, chaired a high-level review meeting today to assess and accelerate the restoration of mobile connectivity in flood-affected regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Secretary (Telecom) Dr. Neeraj Mittal, senior officials of the Ministry of Communications, representatives from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and executives of private telecom operators. The session focused on real-time updates from the field and strategies for ensuring uninterrupted communication for residents stranded in disaster-hit areas.

Priority Focus: Jammu & Kashmir Districts

Minister Scindia stressed the need for urgent, war-footing action in severely impacted regions, particularly Doda and Udhampur districts of Jammu, where connectivity challenges have persisted. These districts, badly hit by heavy rains and landslides, have witnessed progressive restrictions in inter-district and valley connectivity, compounding the difficulties for residents.

The Minister directed telecom operators to intensify restoration work, coordinate closely with state governments, and ensure that services return to normal at the earliest.

Fibre Repairs and Quick Fixes

Officials briefed the Minister that most fibre cuts have already been restored. Teams deployed on the ground have been working around the clock to:

Rectify damaged fibre networks .

Create loops to bypass broken links.

Bring mobile services back online in record time.

The use of Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR), enabled by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has also provided immediate relief by allowing consumers in affected areas to switch automatically to alternative networks when their primary service was unavailable.

Keeping Families and Services Connected

Shri Scindia underlined that communication is a lifeline during disasters, allowing citizens to connect with families, access emergency services, and stay updated on relief measures.

“Every possible step must be taken to keep people connected during this crisis. With the swift action of telecom teams and coordinated support from state authorities, we are confident that full restoration of services will be achieved very soon,” he said.

National Disaster Preparedness and Telecom

The floods have once again highlighted the critical role of resilient telecom infrastructure in disaster-prone regions. Reliable connectivity is essential not only for residents but also for rescue teams, hospitals, and emergency response systems. The Ministry of Communications has been working with operators to strengthen disaster-preparedness protocols, including:

Rapid response teams for telecom restoration.

Use of satellite backhaul and mobile towers on wheels in inaccessible areas.

Pre-arranged roaming agreements for emergencies.

Way Forward

With field teams deployed across all three states, the Ministry expects substantial progress in the coming days. The focus is on restoring 100% coverage in flood-affected districts, while also putting in place stronger safeguards to minimize future disruptions.

The meeting concluded with a clear directive for daily progress reviews, ensuring transparency, accountability, and rapid resolution of connectivity issues.

As floods continue to challenge communities, the government’s priority remains restoring communications as quickly as possible, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding both citizens’ welfare and the resilience of India’s telecom infrastructure.