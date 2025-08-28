Left Menu

Russia and China Challenge Sanctions: New UN Resolution Drafted

Russia and China have finalized a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council aiming to extend the 2015 Iran nuclear deal for six months, urging parties to resume negotiations. This development follows efforts by France, Germany, and Britain to reinstate U.N. sanctions on Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:39 IST
Russia and China Challenge Sanctions: New UN Resolution Drafted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and China have finalized a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council. The proposed resolution seeks to extend the 2015 Iran nuclear deal for an additional six months, urging all involved parties to return to the negotiation table.

This initiative follows the actions taken by France, Germany, and Britain, who have moved to trigger a 30-day process to re-impose U.N. sanctions on Iran, a step that has created a critical moment in international relations.

It remains uncertain whether Russia and China have officially requested a vote at the Security Council, leaving the resolution's future in question as international stakeholders await further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

 India
2
Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks International Concern

Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks International C...

 Pakistan
3
Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Jammu Floods

Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Jammu Floods

 India
4
Legal Age Debate: A 'Time Bomb' or Necessary Change?

Legal Age Debate: A 'Time Bomb' or Necessary Change?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025