Russia and China Challenge Sanctions: New UN Resolution Drafted

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and China have finalized a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council. The proposed resolution seeks to extend the 2015 Iran nuclear deal for an additional six months, urging all involved parties to return to the negotiation table.

This initiative follows the actions taken by France, Germany, and Britain, who have moved to trigger a 30-day process to re-impose U.N. sanctions on Iran, a step that has created a critical moment in international relations.

It remains uncertain whether Russia and China have officially requested a vote at the Security Council, leaving the resolution's future in question as international stakeholders await further developments.

