Crisis in Gaza: UN Calls for Urgent Aid Amidst Looming Catastrophe

The United Nations food agency has raised alarms over a worsening famine in Gaza, with Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme, emphasizing urgent humanitarian support following her visit to the region. McCain highlighted the dire plight of families facing starvation and pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for immediate action.

Despite Israel's assertion of providing significant aid, the declaration of famine by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification has amplified global calls for intervention. The ongoing conflict with Hamas, coupled with military operations, complicates efforts for a sustained ceasefire to alleviate the crisis.

The unfolding humanitarian disaster, labelled a 'present-day catastrophe' by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, reflects growing international concern. A proposed ceasefire, still awaiting Israel's response, aims to address growing humanitarian needs, amidst reports of significant civilian casualties within Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)