China and Brazil Forge Stronger BRICS Alliance

China expressed a commitment to collaborate closely with Brazil and BRICS nations to counter unilateral actions and intimidation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed this message to Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. The focus will be on enhancing strategic trust and expanding practical cooperation in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-08-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 04:45 IST
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi communicated with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira by phone, expressing China's eagerness to coordinate with Brazil and BRICS member countries to oppose unilateralism and bullying.

A statement from the Chinese ministry indicated Wang Yi's intention to fortify strategic trust and mutual support between China and Brazil.

The conversation highlighted the two countries' desire to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, reinforcing their partnership within the BRICS framework.

