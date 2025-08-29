Left Menu

Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike at Azad Maidan

Manoj Jarange, a leader of the Maratha quota movement, started a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding a 10% reservation for Marathas. Despite police restrictions, Jarange vowed not to retreat or disrupt the city, urging peaceful protests while seeking government and court approval for extended protest days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:48 IST
Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike at Azad Maidan
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling display of determination, Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan on Friday. Swarmed by supporters donned in vibrant saffron hues, Jarange is steadfast in his demand for a 10% reservation for Marathas, promising not to relent until the community's needs are met.

Highlighting governmental inaction as a catalyst for the demonstration, Jarange implored his supporters to cooperate with law enforcement to preserve the community's image. He advocated for minimal disruption, urging vehicles be parked appropriately and ensuring the streets were cleared swiftly to accommodate Mumbai residents' daily routines.

Despite police-imposed restrictions, granting just a day's protest, Jarange remains unwavering. He's committed to continue his stand unless the government concedes to the Marathas as part of the Other Backward Classes, granting them the desired reservation. Law enforcement remains on high alert, deploying personnel and setting firm conditions to maintain public order as Jarange's protest continues.

TRENDING

1
From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan partnership in every sector became symbol of mutual trust: PM Modi.

From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan p...

 Global
2
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
3
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025