Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike at Azad Maidan

In a compelling display of determination, Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan on Friday. Swarmed by supporters donned in vibrant saffron hues, Jarange is steadfast in his demand for a 10% reservation for Marathas, promising not to relent until the community's needs are met.

Highlighting governmental inaction as a catalyst for the demonstration, Jarange implored his supporters to cooperate with law enforcement to preserve the community's image. He advocated for minimal disruption, urging vehicles be parked appropriately and ensuring the streets were cleared swiftly to accommodate Mumbai residents' daily routines.

Despite police-imposed restrictions, granting just a day's protest, Jarange remains unwavering. He's committed to continue his stand unless the government concedes to the Marathas as part of the Other Backward Classes, granting them the desired reservation. Law enforcement remains on high alert, deploying personnel and setting firm conditions to maintain public order as Jarange's protest continues.