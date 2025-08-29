Chilli Powder Heist Foiled in East Mogappair

A dramatic robbery attempt was thwarted in East Mogappair, leading to the arrest of a 50-year-old woman, police reported.

The incident, which occurred on August 28, involved the suspect, Mallika, who tried to gain entry to 62-year-old Sugumar's residence under the guise of seeking employment. After being denied entry, she resorted to using chilli powder to disable the homeowner.

However, her plans were thwarted when Sugumar's niece and their house help intervened, overcoming the suspect and promptly alerting the J J Nagar police. Mallika now faces judicial custody following the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)