Chilli Powder Heist Foiled in East Mogappair

A 50-year-old woman, Mallika, attempted to rob a house in East Mogappair using chilli powder as a diversion. The plot was foiled by the homeowner's niece and house help, leading to Mallika's arrest. The incident highlights rising security concerns in residential areas.

Updated: 29-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:41 IST
Chilli Powder Heist Foiled in East Mogappair
Mallika
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic robbery attempt was thwarted in East Mogappair, leading to the arrest of a 50-year-old woman, police reported.

The incident, which occurred on August 28, involved the suspect, Mallika, who tried to gain entry to 62-year-old Sugumar's residence under the guise of seeking employment. After being denied entry, she resorted to using chilli powder to disable the homeowner.

However, her plans were thwarted when Sugumar's niece and their house help intervened, overcoming the suspect and promptly alerting the J J Nagar police. Mallika now faces judicial custody following the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

