Delhi Metro Heist: Female Gang Busted
A female gang targeting Delhi Metro commuters during peak hours has been arrested. Four women were caught following a theft complaint at Nehru Place Metro station. They distracted passengers in crowded trains, stealing cash and valuables. Officers recovered Rs 2,000 from one of the gang members.
A notorious female gang preying on Delhi Metro commuters during peak rush hours has been dismantled following the arrest of four women, police announced on Friday.
The case broke when a passenger, Rajender Chauhan, reported a theft during his commute between Lajpat Nagar and Majlis Park stations. He informed the authorities that money had been stolen from his bag.
This led to an FIR at Nehru Place Metro station, sparking an investigation. The suspects were nabbed near Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin Metro station while attempting to escape. Police identified the women as residents of Kathputli Colony, Shadipur, and recovered Rs 2,000 from one member. The accused are undergoing legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
