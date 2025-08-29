Ramaphosa in Zimbabwe to Deepen Ties, Attend 130th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Harare, Zimbabwe, at the invitation of President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for a working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and advancing regional economic integration. The highlight of the visit will be Ramaphosa’s role as Guest of Honour at the Official Opening of the 130th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, one of the country’s most significant economic and trade exhibitions.

A Century-Long Tradition of Agricultural Excellence

Organised by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show has been a key platform for over a century, promoting agricultural development and facilitating trade opportunities across multiple sectors. Since its inception in 1895, the show has evolved into a premier event, drawing participation from both local and international exhibitors.

This year, the event will be celebrated under the theme: “Building Bridges: Connecting Agriculture, Industry and Commerce.” The theme underscores the importance of linking primary agricultural production with industry and commerce to drive sustainable economic growth.

In 2024, the show attracted 570 exhibitors, including 13 international participants, while welcoming around 230,000 visitors. Organisers expect this year’s edition to match or exceed those figures as it marks a landmark anniversary in the history of the exhibition.

Strengthening Bilateral and Regional Relations

President Ramaphosa’s visit is not only symbolic but also strategic. Zimbabwe remains one of South Africa’s most important trading partners in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. According to the South African Presidency, bilateral trade continues to grow steadily:

In 2024, South Africa’s exports to Zimbabwe reached R69.21 billion , up from R57.5 billion in 2023.

Agricultural products, especially vegetables, formed a significant portion of exports, contributing R11.9 billion to total trade.

Imports from Zimbabwe into South Africa also rose to R5.4 billion in 2024, compared to R4.4 billion in 2023.

Over 120 South African companies currently operate in Zimbabwe, with interests spanning mining, aviation, banking, tourism, property development, retail, construction, and fast food. The strong business presence underscores the depth of economic ties between the two nations.

“The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show will also help promote intra-regional trade and economic integration within the SADC region,” the Presidency noted, stressing the event’s role in advancing continental goals of economic self-reliance and industrial development.

A Legacy of Leadership

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show has a rich history of attracting distinguished guests. In 1994, former South African President Nelson Mandela attended the event as Guest of Honour, underscoring the enduring friendship between the two nations. President Ramaphosa’s attendance 30 years later adds continuity to this tradition of bilateral solidarity.

Diplomatic Engagements and Support

During his working visit, President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes, alongside senior South African government officials. Discussions are expected to include trade facilitation, cross-border infrastructure, and measures to expand cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and mining.

The visit is seen as part of South Africa’s broader commitment to strengthening intra-African trade and investment, in line with both the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda and SADC’s regional industrialisation strategy.

Looking Ahead

The 130th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is not only a celebration of Zimbabwe’s agricultural heritage but also a platform for envisioning the future of regional integration. For South Africa, the visit signals a renewed determination to deepen ties with Zimbabwe while promoting sustainable economic growth that benefits both nations.

By attending as Guest of Honour, President Ramaphosa is reaffirming South Africa’s position as a key partner in Zimbabwe’s development journey, while continuing to advance the vision of a prosperous, interconnected African continent.