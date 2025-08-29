High Court Upholds Widow's Right to Family Pension Amid Matrimonial Disputes

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of a woman who was denied a family pension following her estranged husband's passing. In a noteworthy decision, the court emphasized that matrimonial disputes alone do not negate the entitlement to a family pension if a divorce was never finalized.

Justices Navin Chawla and Madhu Jain clarified that a delay in the application for a family pension should not prevent a rightful claim, stating that the woman should receive pension arrears from her husband's death in September 2009.

The court overturned an earlier tribunal decision that limited the payment of arrears and instructed the government to pay the full amount with interest within four months, addressing the woman's legal status as the deceased's wife.

