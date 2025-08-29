Left Menu

Delhi Court Rebukes Police for Withholding FIR in Rape Case

A Delhi court criticized a police official for not providing an FIR copy to rape case accused and granted their anticipatory bail. The court demanded a response from the station house officer on this conduct, citing the accused's need for the FIR to seek proper legal recourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:19 IST
Delhi Court Rebukes Police for Withholding FIR in Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has criticized a local police official for failing to provide the accused with a copy of the FIR in a rape case, demanding a response from the station house officer (SHO) and probing into this misconduct.

Additional sessions judge Bhupinder Singh granted anticipatory bail to the two accused, who have been charged with rape, voluntarily causing hurt, and common intention. The court orders that, if arrested, they be released on bail upon posting a bond of Rs 1 lakh and an equivalent surety.

The judge emphasized that without access to the FIR, the accused cannot fully exercise legal remedies, pressing for the investigating officer's (IO) justification for the delay. The decision highlights a broader concern about the police's adherence to legal protocols. Conditions imposed include prohibitions on evidence tampering and threatening the complainant.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

 India
2
India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Running

India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Runn...

 India
3
U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

 Global
4
Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025