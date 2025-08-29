Delhi Court Rebukes Police for Withholding FIR in Rape Case

A Delhi court has criticized a local police official for failing to provide the accused with a copy of the FIR in a rape case, demanding a response from the station house officer (SHO) and probing into this misconduct.

Additional sessions judge Bhupinder Singh granted anticipatory bail to the two accused, who have been charged with rape, voluntarily causing hurt, and common intention. The court orders that, if arrested, they be released on bail upon posting a bond of Rs 1 lakh and an equivalent surety.

The judge emphasized that without access to the FIR, the accused cannot fully exercise legal remedies, pressing for the investigating officer's (IO) justification for the delay. The decision highlights a broader concern about the police's adherence to legal protocols. Conditions imposed include prohibitions on evidence tampering and threatening the complainant.