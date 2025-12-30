Controversial Anticipatory Bail in Mumbai College Molestation Case

A Mumbai court has granted anticipatory bail to a guest professor accused of molesting female students during a college function. The decision was made by Additional Sessions Judge Rupali Pawar on Monday, though the detailed court order is yet to be released.

The case arose when the guest professor allegedly misbehaved with nine female student volunteers at the college's annual event on November 24, according to the Azad Maidan police. Further, he allegedly touched students inappropriately, misbehaved with a retired female professor, and took unsolicited selfies.

Facing an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging a woman's modesty, the professor claimed the accusations might stem from a misunderstanding or personal grudge, noting his spotless 35-year career. However, police opposed the bail, citing the crime's serious nature and potential for inciting communal tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)