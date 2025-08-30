US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

The United States has announced it will deny visas to specific Palestinian officials aiming to attend the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. This move comes as Western nations, including the UK and France, have signaled their intent to formally recognize Palestine, despite opposition from the U.S. and Israel.

The State Department has accused the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian Authority (PA) of failing to denounce terrorism and pursuing unilateral state recognition, which they argue undermines peace prospects. Palestinian officials disagree, claiming that ongoing U.S.-led talks have not achieved meaningful progress towards ending Israeli occupation.

The visa denials, viewed as a violation of the U.N. headquarters agreement, have provoked strong reactions. This decision coincides with increased Western frustration over Israel's military actions in Gaza and its settlements in the West Bank, intensifying the debate over Palestinian statehood and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)