Court Ruling Challenges Trump's Tariff Policies

A divided U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday that most of Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, undermining the Republican president's use of these levies as a central tool in international economic strategies. However, the tariffs will remain in place until October 14, allowing the Trump administration time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

While Trump has relied on tariffs to apply political pressure and renegotiate trade deals, the court's decision questions his authority to impose such measures under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This ruling could potentially limit his administration's ability to use tariffs as a negotiation leverage.

The judgment does not affect tariffs issued under other legal authorities, like those on steel and aluminum. The case may now go to the Supreme Court as the Department of Justice seeks to defend Trump's tariff policies by invoking emergency provisions that supposedly allow these actions.

