Left Menu

Court Ruling Challenges Trump's Tariff Policies

A U.S. appeals court deemed most of Trump's tariffs illegal, questioning their use as an economic policy tool. The decision challenges the president's authority under the IEEPA to impose tariffs during emergencies, potentially limiting his trade strategies. The administration may appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 03:44 IST
Court Ruling Challenges Trump's Tariff Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A divided U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday that most of Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, undermining the Republican president's use of these levies as a central tool in international economic strategies. However, the tariffs will remain in place until October 14, allowing the Trump administration time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

While Trump has relied on tariffs to apply political pressure and renegotiate trade deals, the court's decision questions his authority to impose such measures under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This ruling could potentially limit his administration's ability to use tariffs as a negotiation leverage.

The judgment does not affect tariffs issued under other legal authorities, like those on steel and aluminum. The case may now go to the Supreme Court as the Department of Justice seeks to defend Trump's tariff policies by invoking emergency provisions that supposedly allow these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Blocks Abbas's UN Visit Amid Palestine Recognition Angles

U.S. Blocks Abbas's UN Visit Amid Palestine Recognition Angles

 Global
2
Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

 Global
4
U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025