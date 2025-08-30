Controversy Over Trump Administration's Plan to Repatriate Guatemalan Children

The Trump administration is under scrutiny for its plan to deport nearly 700 Guatemalan children who entered the United States without parents, a move opposed by Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon.

Wyden's letter to the Office of Refugee Resettlement highlights concerns about violating child welfare policies and the U.S.'s obligations to protect vulnerable immigrant children.

Amid legal challenges and international criticism, advocacy groups and Guatemalan officials question the moral implications of the policy, fearing it may further endanger these children's lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)