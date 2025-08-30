Left Menu

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Plan to Repatriate Guatemalan Children

The Trump administration plans to deport nearly 700 Guatemalan children who migrated to the U.S. unaccompanied, sparking legal and moral concerns. Senator Ron Wyden criticized the plan, which challenges the U.S.'s child welfare mandate. Advocacy groups and Guatemalan officials voice opposition to the proposed policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 03:47 IST
The Trump administration is under scrutiny for its plan to deport nearly 700 Guatemalan children who entered the United States without parents, a move opposed by Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon.

Wyden's letter to the Office of Refugee Resettlement highlights concerns about violating child welfare policies and the U.S.'s obligations to protect vulnerable immigrant children.

Amid legal challenges and international criticism, advocacy groups and Guatemalan officials question the moral implications of the policy, fearing it may further endanger these children's lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

