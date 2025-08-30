Left Menu

Maratha Quota Protest Paralyzes Mumbai Traffic at CSMT

The Maratha quota protest severely disrupted Mumbai's traffic at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday, as demonstrators occupied streets demanding basic amenities. Despite heavy security presence, the protest caused significant gridlock and led to the rerouting of at least 24 bus routes, affecting commuters in south Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maratha quota protest entered its second day, bringing Mumbai's traffic to a standstill around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday.

The protest, which saw demonstrators demanding essential services such as toilets and water, caused chaos on the roads, with many vehicles, including BEST buses, stranded for hours.

Despite efforts by the police and security forces to manage the situation, the protest continued to affect traffic flow, prompting authorities to urge motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

