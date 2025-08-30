Maratha Quota Protest Paralyzes Mumbai Traffic at CSMT

The Maratha quota protest entered its second day, bringing Mumbai's traffic to a standstill around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday.

The protest, which saw demonstrators demanding essential services such as toilets and water, caused chaos on the roads, with many vehicles, including BEST buses, stranded for hours.

Despite efforts by the police and security forces to manage the situation, the protest continued to affect traffic flow, prompting authorities to urge motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.