In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian military forces announced on Saturday that they successfully targeted Russian oil refineries located in Krasnodar and Syzran overnight.

The attack resulted in multiple explosions and a substantial fire at the Krasnodar oil refinery in southern Russia, an important facility producing millions of tonnes of light petroleum products annually. Local authorities reported falling drone debris as the cause of the damage to one unit, with the ensuing blaze covering an area of approximately 300 square meters before it was contained.

No casualties were reported, and refinery staff were promptly evacuated. Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry confirmed it had intercepted several drones over Krasnodar. A similar incident occurred at the Syzran refinery in the Samara region, which processes millions of tonnes of petroleum products annually, although details remain sparse.