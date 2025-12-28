Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Fires at Russian Oil Refineries

The Ukrainian military carried out overnight drone attacks on Russia's Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region, resulting in a fire and damage. A recent strike at the Volgograd refinery also caused damage to a pipeline and lubricant production equipment, according to Kyiv's General Staff.

The Ukrainian military has confirmed an overnight drone attack on the Syzran oil refinery located in Russia's Samara region, sparking a fire and causing as-yet-undetermined damage.

Kyiv's General Staff released a statement detailing the incident and highlighting a separate strike on the Volgograd refinery that damaged both a pipeline and lubricant production apparatus.

These actions signify escalating tensions as Ukraine targets key infrastructure within Russian borders, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

