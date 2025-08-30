Left Menu

Entermark Revolutionizes Trademark Monitoring with AI-Powered Solutions

Entermark, an AI and ML-driven trademark monitoring software, is transforming the legaltech industry by making trademark protection simpler and more efficient for attorneys, corporates, and startups. With real-time infringement detection, centralized dashboards, and compliance automation, Entermark reduces the time and cost of managing trademark portfolios.

Entermark, India's pioneering AI and machine learning-powered trademark monitoring tool, is reshaping the landscape of legal technology. Designed for attorneys, corporates, and startups, it provides a comprehensive 360° trademark management suite, simplifying the intricacies of brand protection and intellectual property rights maintenance.

As the country manages over 5,00,000 trademark filings each year, traditional methods fall short in tackling infringements. Entermark addresses these challenges with a robust platform that detects copycat attempts in real-time, helping businesses act instantly without waiting for official publications. This tool offers enterprise-grade monitoring, centralized dashboards, and cost-efficient plans for entities of all sizes.

According to co-founder Narendra Kumar, Entermark saves legal professionals approximately 1,000 hours of manual work per year, reducing portfolio costs by 95%. With features like automated alerts, compliance calendars, and AI-assisted search and query responses, Entermark is poised to be a game-changer in the rapidly growing legaltech sector.

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

