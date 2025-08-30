Drug Trafficking Bust in Angamaly: Two Arrested

In a significant drug bust, police in Angamaly arrested two men on Saturday after finding 200 grams of MDMA in their vehicle. The suspects, hailing from Kottayam district, were intending to sell the banned substance in Kochi.

The arrest was made following a tip-off about potential drug trafficking. The Angamaly and Ernakulam Rural police, working with the District Anti-Narcotics Special Act Force (DANSAF), conducted a vehicle search near Karayamparambu in Angamaly. Spotting the police team, the suspects attempted to flee but were quickly intercepted at Angamaly TB Junction.

The men had reportedly procured the MDMA from Bengaluru. They have been taken into judicial custody, and police are now focusing their efforts on identifying potential buyers involved in the operation.