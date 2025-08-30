Drug Trafficking Bust in Angamaly: Two Arrested
Two men from Kottayam district were arrested in Angamaly for possessing 200 grams of MDMA. The police intercepted their vehicle during a coordinated operation. The suspects reportedly obtained the drug from Bengaluru to sell in Kochi. Judicial custody has been ordered while investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, police in Angamaly arrested two men on Saturday after finding 200 grams of MDMA in their vehicle. The suspects, hailing from Kottayam district, were intending to sell the banned substance in Kochi.
The arrest was made following a tip-off about potential drug trafficking. The Angamaly and Ernakulam Rural police, working with the District Anti-Narcotics Special Act Force (DANSAF), conducted a vehicle search near Karayamparambu in Angamaly. Spotting the police team, the suspects attempted to flee but were quickly intercepted at Angamaly TB Junction.
The men had reportedly procured the MDMA from Bengaluru. They have been taken into judicial custody, and police are now focusing their efforts on identifying potential buyers involved in the operation.
ALSO READ
Police arrest man who used abusive language against PM during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar’s Darbhanga: Officer.
Punjab Police Arrests Link Four to Violent Crime
Dramatic Scam Unveiled: Delhi Police Arrest 'Confidence Trickster' Duo
YouTuber's Judicial Custody Extended Amid Espionage Allegations
YouTuber's Espionage Saga: Judicial Custody Extended