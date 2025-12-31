Left Menu

Murder Solved: Police Arrest Three in Shocking Youth Killing

Police solved the murder of 21-year-old Almas with the arrest of three accused, including two butchers. The motive stemmed from unreciprocated feelings of the main accused for Almas' niece. The arrest was made after intensive investigation, including the analysis of CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:30 IST
Murder Solved: Police Arrest Three in Shocking Youth Killing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift breakthrough, police on Wednesday reported the resolution of a murder case involving a 21-year-old victim named Almas. Three suspects, including two butchers, have been apprehended.

The dispute leading to Almas' murder arose from the one-sided affection that the primary suspect, Ramzan, harbored for Almas' niece, disclosed Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Nipun Agarwal during a press briefing.

The arrest of Ramzan, Arman, and Suraj, all residents of Mau village, followed a thorough investigation. The authorities combed through extensive CCTV footage and analyzed local interactions, culminating in the capture of the culprits, unraveling a tense neighborhood conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

 India
2
Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

 India
4
Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025