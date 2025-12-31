Murder Solved: Police Arrest Three in Shocking Youth Killing

In a swift breakthrough, police on Wednesday reported the resolution of a murder case involving a 21-year-old victim named Almas. Three suspects, including two butchers, have been apprehended.

The dispute leading to Almas' murder arose from the one-sided affection that the primary suspect, Ramzan, harbored for Almas' niece, disclosed Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Nipun Agarwal during a press briefing.

The arrest of Ramzan, Arman, and Suraj, all residents of Mau village, followed a thorough investigation. The authorities combed through extensive CCTV footage and analyzed local interactions, culminating in the capture of the culprits, unraveling a tense neighborhood conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)