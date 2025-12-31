Murder Solved: Police Arrest Three in Shocking Youth Killing
Police solved the murder of 21-year-old Almas with the arrest of three accused, including two butchers. The motive stemmed from unreciprocated feelings of the main accused for Almas' niece. The arrest was made after intensive investigation, including the analysis of CCTV footage.
In a swift breakthrough, police on Wednesday reported the resolution of a murder case involving a 21-year-old victim named Almas. Three suspects, including two butchers, have been apprehended.
The dispute leading to Almas' murder arose from the one-sided affection that the primary suspect, Ramzan, harbored for Almas' niece, disclosed Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Nipun Agarwal during a press briefing.
The arrest of Ramzan, Arman, and Suraj, all residents of Mau village, followed a thorough investigation. The authorities combed through extensive CCTV footage and analyzed local interactions, culminating in the capture of the culprits, unraveling a tense neighborhood conflict.
