Delhi Court Slams 'Obnoxious' Defense in High-Profile Rape Case

The Delhi High Court labeled as 'obnoxious' the argument that dropping rape charges would spare the minor victim from stigma. Emphasizing the need for societal change, Justice Girish Kathpalia stated stigma should be on the perpetrator. The accused was fined Rs 10,000 after fleeing prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:04 IST
The Delhi High Court has rejected the argument of an accused in a rape case, deeming it 'obnoxious' and emphasizing that societal stigma should target the perpetrator rather than the victim. The case, involving a minor girl, underscores a necessary shift in how such crimes should be approached.

Justice Girish Kathpalia argued for a paradigmatic change in societal attitudes, where stigma is attached to the wrongdoer, not the victim. The court ordered the accused to pay Rs 10,000 in costs and upheld the legal proceedings despite claims the matter had been 'settled' with the victim's family.

The accused, involved in a 2024 case where a minor was coerced into a physical relationship through blackmail, remains at large, declared a proclaimed offender. The court reinforced that only the minor victim has the right to pardon, not her parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

