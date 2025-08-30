Left Menu

Family Feud: Former Councillor Accused of Property Scam

A former councillor, Suresh Kumar Dua, and his three brothers are accused of illegally transferring family property without their sister's consent. An FIR for fraud was filed following a tehsildar's report and direction from Gurugram's DC. The case involves multiple 'fake' transfer deeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:43 IST
Family Feud: Former Councillor Accused of Property Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted after a former councillor, Suresh Kumar Dua, along with his three brothers, was accused of illegally transferring family properties without notifying their sister. The police have registered a case of property fraud against the four men, citing 'fake' transfer deeds.

The FIR was lodged at the Shivaji Nagar police station, prompted by a report from the tehsildar and instructions from the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram. According to the sister's complaint, the brothers conspired to prepare fraudulent transfer deeds for their family properties.

The complainant, Bimla from Model Town in Hisar, alleges that Suresh Kumar Dua and Bharat Bhushan shifted ownership to their other brothers, Sanjay and Gagan, under the guise of a 'family transfer.' A senior police officer confirmed a probe is underway and assured action would be taken according to the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Governance

Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Gov...

 India
2
Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

 United Kingdom
3
Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

 India
4
Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025