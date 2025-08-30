Family Feud: Former Councillor Accused of Property Scam

A controversy has erupted after a former councillor, Suresh Kumar Dua, along with his three brothers, was accused of illegally transferring family properties without notifying their sister. The police have registered a case of property fraud against the four men, citing 'fake' transfer deeds.

The FIR was lodged at the Shivaji Nagar police station, prompted by a report from the tehsildar and instructions from the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram. According to the sister's complaint, the brothers conspired to prepare fraudulent transfer deeds for their family properties.

The complainant, Bimla from Model Town in Hisar, alleges that Suresh Kumar Dua and Bharat Bhushan shifted ownership to their other brothers, Sanjay and Gagan, under the guise of a 'family transfer.' A senior police officer confirmed a probe is underway and assured action would be taken according to the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)