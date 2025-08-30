Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Property of Hizbul Mujahideen Handler

Jammu and Kashmir Police sealed the property of Mohd Azam, a Hizbul Mujahideen handler, in Poonch. Azam fled to Pakistan and remains active in subversive activities. His property was attached under CrPC after being declared a proclaimed offender. Efforts continue to apprehend him.

Updated: 30-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:40 IST
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action by sealing the immovable property of Mohd Azam, a known handler for the Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, in Poonch district.

Azam, originally from Chapriyan village in Mandi tehsil, is implicated in numerous terror-related cases in Poonch. After fleeing to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he has continued his involvement in destabilizing activities targeting the Poonch-Rajouri region, according to officials.

In response to his proclaimed offender status and ongoing evasion of arrest, authorities have attached approximately seven marlas of his land under the Code of Criminal Procedure, as ordered by a local court. Efforts are being ramped up to locate and detain Azam.

